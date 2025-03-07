Dentist shares worries, concerns for kids over fluoride removal from Utah's water

HOLLADAY, Utah — A pediatric dentist in Holladay uses fluoride during check-ups on most of the kids that come through his office. Dr. Jed Nordfelt is now concerned about legislation awaiting the signature of Governor Spencer Cox that would take fluoride out of the state's water.

Nordfelt said he receives a lot of questions about fluoride.

"Several patients a week, almost a patient a day, and the family talks about that and wondering if they’re going to need fluoride supplements, concern about that," he shared.

As a dentist and health care professional, Nordfelt shares those concerns because he says fluoride is a safe and effective way to protect children's teeth.

"We see the benefits of having fluoride in the water," he explained, "and taking it out is almost certainly going to increase the incidents of dental decay."

Why is most of southern Utah brushing aside fluoride controversy?

The issue is one the Utah Oral Health Coalition has been trying to bring to Cox's attention.

"This will cost more and it reduces health care and oral health care for our people," said Lorna Koci.

As chair of the coalition, Koci believes mandating the removal of fluoride would be something the state would regret.

"There are locations that have taken water fluoridation out and are now putting it back in because of the amount of tooth decay," she explained. "We know it will go up at least 25%"

Although the legislation makes it so residents can receive fluoride tablets from a pharmacist without a prescription, Nordfelt feels that’s not enough to fight tooth decay.

"I think the chance of 100 percent of the population going and getting the fluoride supplements that they need is slim to none."