MILLCREEK, Utah — Jose Uribe didn't really notice the camera mounted on a traffic light pole until he saw someone pull up in a truck and take it down a couple of weeks ago.

"I saw a black truck parked right here and he pulled a ladder up here," Uribe told FOX 13 News, motioning toward the area where a license plate reader camera used to be. "I come out here and ask him, 'Can I help you?' He said no. He went back to the truck and got a taller ladder. After that? I saw some wires hanging there."

Left behind? A protest sign taped to the street light warning that "Flock is watching you." Uribe said he had no idea who it was that removed the camera.

Questions remain about the use and misuse of automatic license plate readers in Salt Lake City:

So many questions remain about the use and misuse of SLC license plate readers

Automated license plate readers, which detect license plates, are being used by police agencies across the nation with the justification that they can help solve crimes. But the public backlash to them is growing over concerns of mass surveillance, constitutional rights violations, and misuse by police officers. On Monday, the Utah Civic Compact called on Utah's Department of Transportation to put a pause on any ALPRs it allows on its roadways until the state legislature can get involved.

"We want clear, distinct rules with respect to how this technology can be utilized," Clark Dice with the Utah Civic Compact said at a news conference.

The Utah Civic Compact specifically called on Governor Spencer Cox to order UDOT to pause its use. They claimed UDOT is authorizing their placement and entering into agreements with companies like Flock, without explicit approval under state law.

"The statute doesn’t authorize that," said Jarom Gillins, the Utah Civic Compact's policy director. "It authorizes a law enforcement agency doing that and law enforcement agency getting these permits to put it on their poles."

Unified Police removes Kearns license plate readers after public backlash:

The Unified Police Department removed its automated license plate readers in Kearns after public backlash

As a result, the Utah Civic Compact said of the roughly 1,000 estimated ALPR cameras installed around the state, nearly half are on UDOT-controlled roads (the rest are in individual cities with their own contracts).

"Any camera that UDOT authorized is now being brought into question, and those cameras should be paused," Gillam said, adding that they want the cameras turned off and the data not be shared.

Gov. Cox's office on Monday declined to comment on the Utah Civic Compact's demand for a pause, but UDOT said it was complying with existing state law.

"State statute requires us to issue these permits for law enforcement use, and this does fall under that category," agency spokesperson John Gleason said.

UDOT has license agreements with companies like Flock, Gleason said, because they need to know who is installing equipment on their street poles. But it is law enforcement agencies that get the information from them. As a result of the controversy surrounding ALPRs, Gleason confirmed to FOX 13 News that UDOT is reviewing all of the cameras and who has control of them.

"Any law enforcement agencies that have put them out there without the permits, we'll work with them through that process and make sure if anything is good to go there. If it’s a camera or piece of equipment we can’t identify? We’ll take those out," he said.

As a result of the public pressure, the Utah State Legislature is expected to introduce numerous bills reining in the data collection and use by police of ALPR cameras.

"The legislature takes these privacy concerns seriously," House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said in a statement to FOX 13 News on Monday. "The Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee has held multiple public hearings examining Flock cameras, automatic license plate readers (ALPRs), and other technologies used by law enforcement. We fully expect to propose legislation during the upcoming session to protect Utahns’ privacy."