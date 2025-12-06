Judge denies Utah State Legislature request to return to 2021 Congressional map

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature's attempt to restore the state's Congressional maps to how they were in 2021 has been denied.

In her ruling Friday, Judge Dianna Gibson turned down the request by the Republican leadership in the Legislature that demanded a stay of the new redistricting map that was chosen last month.

Gibson ruled that the request was "procedurally improper and fails to comply with Utah Rules of Civil Procedure." The judge also rejected the Legislature's claims that political leaders opposed to the new map had no opportunity to appeal the decision, saying it was their choice not to file an appeal.

Utahns on both political sides hope new redistricting map sets example for nation:

Later in the ruling, Gibson wrote the request to stay the new map "merely repeats previously rejected arguments without any attempt to address the Court's legal analysis and identify any specific error."

Gibson also shot down the opinion of the Legislature's Republican majority that the court didn't have the authority to choose the map, especially after they had agreed to the process in which it was to be chosen.

Finally, the judge added that the Map C, a version proposed by the Republican majority Legislature, was "extreme partisan gerrymander," as it favored one party over another, and violated Proposition 4.