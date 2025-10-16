Prop. 4 plaintiffs ask judge to block Utah GOP initiative

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit over Proposition 4 and independent redistricting have filed a new complaint, asking a judge to block an initiative being run by members of the Utah Republican Party.

The Utah GOP's initiative seeks to undo Prop. 4 itself, the voter-approved citizen ballot initiative that passed in 2018 and led to the current legal battle playing out over congressional maps. The party plans to gather more than 70,000 signatures. But instead of taking it to voters if it is successful, it would be an "indirect initiative" and go before the Republican supermajority Utah State Legislature.

Lawyers for the League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and the other plaintiffs filed papers late Wednesday with 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson, asking her to grant an injunction blocking Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson from accepting the Utah GOP's initiative.

"Now, six individuals supported by partisan special interests have hatched a plan that they believe will be the new death knell to Proposition 4’s anti-gerrymandering reforms: collect signatures from 4% of Utah voters and on that basis provide cover for the Legislature to again repeal Proposition 4," David Reymann, an attorney for the plaintiffs wrote in a motion obtained by FOX 13 News. "That too is unconstitutional. This latest gambit is not the end-run around the Constitution that its proponents believe. The Constitution creates one category of initiatives: those decided by the People by majority vote. Government reform initiatives adopted by majority vote are entitled to constitutional protections."

Utah Republican Party Chair Rob Axson declined to comment specifically on the injunction request when contacted by FOX 13 News on Thursday.

"We are focused on what is in our control and we will continue to execute on the process available to us in the law," he said.

The plaintiffs have also sought an injunction blocking a bill passed by the Utah State Legislature that rewrites how redistricting is done. That was passed in a special session at the same time lawmakers approved a new congressional map that was ordered by the courts. Judge Gibson previously sided with the plaintiffs in the redistricting lawsuit when she ruled Prop. 4 is law and threw out the current congressional map after the plaintiffs argued it was gerrymandering to favor Republicans.

The Utah GOP has also filed a citizen referendum seeking to undo the map the legislature passed, even though they endorsed it. Axson previously told FOX 13 News they were using the process created by the courts, even though they disagreed with the decision the judge made.

The Utah Supreme Court previously upheld the right to alter or reform government through citizen initiative.

Read the filing here: