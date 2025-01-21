'Living in fear;' What immigrants looking to legally come to Utah should know

SALT LAKE CITY — Like many around the country, many Utahns paid close attention to the actions of President Donald Trump on his first day back in office.

"I think a lot of immigrants here are living in fear," said Chantal Irungaray, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation advocacy group.

Trump has said he plans to order mass deportations of undocumented migrants and on Monday, his administration ended the CBP One app, which facilitated appointments for about 1 million immigrants to legally present themselves at U.S. ports of entry.

The president also repeated his plan to declare illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border a national emergency.



"There are plenty of people that came through the processes, are going through the processes, legally, the immigration processes," explained Gina Crezee, the executive director of Salt Lake Immigrant Legal Services.

Crezee claims many of her clients are fearful.

"It's really frightening for folks, so what would I tell them, have your documents handy," she added. "You know, some of them have it, have a document that'll show that they can have that in your pocket."

Creeze also has advice for anyone who is concerned.

"There's a card that they can get online or they can come to our office and get it in," she said. "It's called 'Know Your Rights,' it's the card that explains that you are exercising your right to refuse to answer questions and tells you to talk to a lawyer."



Irungaray says her party is supporting their community.

"I think it is important to do like get to know your rights training know that they have a right to like a just process," said Irungaray.

As people go through the process to becoming U.S. citizen, Crezee offers these recommendations.

"Get your documentation in and start getting your paperwork in so that they can continue on their journey to become citizens of America," Crezee explained.

The National Immigration Justice Center also recommends seeking an attorney and creating a safety plan.

"Because [prospective immigrants are] literally living in fear, they're doing what they're supposed to do," said Crezee.

"I think the process is very long," added Irungaray. "I think it's very expensive but I think like there is like a lot at the end of the tunnel. I think it is really worth it."