McAdams-Owen square off in 1st Congressional District debate

SALT LAKE CITY — With just over a month until Election Day, the candidates running for Utah's 1st Congressional District will meet in a debate Tuesday evening.

Watch the 1st Congressional District Debate live below:

The debate will feature Democrat Ben McAdams and Republican Riley Owen, each battling for a House seat in the first election since redistricting changed the face of Utah's political makeup.



FOX 13 News and political reporter Ben Winslow will have full analysis of the debate on the FOX 13 News at Nine.