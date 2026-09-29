Utah Sen. Mike Lee stops move to block Trump from demolishing Kennedy Center, other buildings

WASHINGTON — A bill that would have prohibited President Donald Trump from demolishing the Kennedy Center and other buildings named after presidents was blocked by Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R).

The Hill reports that Lee objected to the late Monday move, which had bipartisan support and would have bypassed a floor vote if it had passed under unanimous consent.

According to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), the bill would require an act of Congress to allow for any building or memorial honoring a U.S. president to be torn down.

Justice Department claims Kennedy Center may need demolition if Trump name blocked:

Justice Department says Kennedy Center may need demolition if Trump name blocked

The bill comes as Trump continues to threaten to demolish the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC after his name, which he illegally placed on the building, was ordered to be removed.

According to the report, Lee also objected to another motion by Merkley that would have stopped planning and construction on Trump's proposed marble arch that would dominate the landscape within the nation's capital if built.