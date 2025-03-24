Mia Love, former congresswoman for Utah, dies from brain cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Rep. Mia Love, who served in Congress representing Utah's 4th District from 2015 to 2019, has died after a battle with cancer.

Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer in 2022. Earlier this month, her family announced that the cancer was no longer responding to treatment, and that they had "shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her."

Her family announced Sunday evening that she passed away "peacefully ... in her home surrounded by family."

"We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come."

Love Family: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy…

Gov. Spencer Cox responded to Love's passing in a social media post, saying: "We are heartbroken at this news. From the time we were mayors together I could always count on Mia as a true friend. Her legacy of service inspired all who knew her. We pray for her family and mourn with them.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson added: "Mia Love was a fearless leader, a history-maker, and a woman of deep conviction. Utah—and our nation—are better because of her courageous work and unwavering belief in the American Dream. My heart is broken over the loss of my dear friend. Gabe and I send our prayers and love to her devoted family that she so cherished."

Sen. Mike Lee called her passing "truly heartbreaking," calling Love "an outstanding public servant and a dear friend."

Just hours before her passing, Love shared some thoughts about life via social media — something she had started doing each week recently. In Sunday morning's post, she shared "seven things that everyone needs to know to find and raise their voice." They included: Purpose, mastery over self, learning from adversity, being a light, time, harmony, and caution.

Whether you are raising your children or leading a team or contributing to your community there are seven things that everyone needs to know to find and raise their voice. I have shared these principles with young people on college campuses across the country. They apply…

