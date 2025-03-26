Mia Love to lie in state at Utah State Capitol ahead of public memorial service

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah congresswoman Mia Love will lie in state at the Utah State Capitol, allowing the public to pay their respects to the pioneering politician who died of cancer over the weekend.

The public is invited to the capitol on Sunday, April 6 as Love lies in state from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A public memorial service for Love will be held the next day at the Institute of Religion on the University of Utah campus, starting at 10 a.m.

Love, who battled glioblastoma brain cancer, was the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, representing the state's 4th District from 2015 to 2019.

What is glioblastoma, the aggressive brain cancer that killed former Rep. Love?

Earlier this month, Love's family announced that the cancer was no longer responding to treatment, and that they had "shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her."

Love died Sunday evening "peacefully ... in her home surrounded by family" at the age of 49.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Robert Preston Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.