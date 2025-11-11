National, local reaction falls along partisan lines over redistricting ruling

SALT LAKE CITY — Reaction to Judge Dianna Gibson's ruling on redistricting is coming in from across the country, with many of the responses falling along partisan lines.

Here are some of the statements and comments FOX 13 News has received since the ruling emerged:

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries:

“An enlightened Utah judge made clear last night that the people of Utah — not MAGA politicians — should decide who represents them in Congress. The court correctly enacted a fair map that reflects the geographical composition of Salt Lake County, instead of the current map that deliberately cracks communities of interest to artificially hand Republicans complete control of the congressional delegation.

Donald Trump and his corrupt sycophants are working overtime to gerrymander congressional maps across the country in a desperate attempt to rig the midterm elections. Democrats are fighting back – and we are winning.

Democrats wiped out Donald Trump’s mid-decade gerrymander in Texas with last week’s decisive Prop 50 victory in California. Our incumbents will hold the three competitive seats in Ohio. We will aggressively contest the gerrymandered Missouri congressional map in a Spring referendum. A legal challenge has been filed in North Carolina. Democrats and concerned citizens in Illinois, Virginia, New York and Maryland are ready to respond forcefully in the weeks ahead.

House Democrats stated months ago we will not let corrupt Republicans mathematically gerrymander their way into keeping their narrow and failing majority. We meant it.”

The Utah Republican Party:

Better Boundaries (the group that ran the original Prop. 4 campaign):

“The Third District Court’s ruling today is a major victory for the fair representation Utahns have been working toward since 2018, at least on the congressional level. Next year, instead of gerrymandered maps that diluted voters’ voices and kept communities divided, Utahns will finally have districts that give them a fair chance to elect representatives who truly reflect their values and priorities. This is a meaningful step toward restoring trust in the process and strengthening faith in our institutions. We are confident voters will continue to reaffirm their support for Proposition 4, next year and beyond.”

Utah Democratic Party:

“Every step of the way, since 2018, Utah Republicans have been fighting tooth and nail to prevent the peoples’ voice from being heard on this issue. But Utahns, and now the courts, have spoken loud and clear at every step of the way. The people have a right to alter and reform their government, and now, they are finally getting the un-gerrymandered maps they voted for.

It’s clear that the GOP is terrified of voters actually getting a voice in who represents them in Congress. That’s because they know that their record of abandoning everyday Utahns in favor of Donald Trump and wealthy special interests is simply indefensible. With this new map, Utahns will hold them accountable next November.”

Former United States Attorney General Eric H. Holder:

“This is a victory for democracy in Utah. For the first time since Proposition 4 was enacted at the ballot box seven years ago, Utahns will now finally be able to vote on a fair congressional map that adheres to that law. Make no mistake, the fight for fairness in Utah has not been and will not be easy, with too many Republicans continuing to do anything they can to overturn redistricting reforms enshrined into law by the people. However, the Court has sent a clear and important message: Proposition 4 is the law of the land, and it must therefore be fully enforced. This serves as a powerful reminder that when voters stand up to reclaim their rights, fairness can prevail.”