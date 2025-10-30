New homeless coordinator calls criticism over Utah's planned treatment facility 'absurd'

SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Clancy is no stranger to Utah's homeless problem, which is why he was named the state's new homeless coordinator.

"I definitely did not lobby for this position. This is a tough job," he said hours after his appointment, which will take effect on March 9.

Gov. Spencer Cox's office pointed out the work done on homelessness by the 28-year-old state representative who serves parts of Provo and Pleasant Grove. While in the Utah House, Clancy also worked on issues surrounding public safety, re-entry and drug policy.

But as for his new job, Clancy seems open to trying new things to answer the homelessness questions.

"We are not going to listen to the status quo where we say that it's acceptable to leave our loved ones to die in squalor and despair and addiction and untreated mental illness on the streets," he said. "And so we want to bring people indoors and help them heal naturally.

Clancy alluded to how the Utah Homeless Services Board recommended in September

that the state establish a services-based campus, tentatively set to be located on the outskirts of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Options for the facility call for part of it to be a substance treatment facility, where entry and exit are not voluntary, along with 300 beds for mental and behavioral care. However, in a recent New York Times report, some critics likened it to a prison.

"These comparisons are beyond absurd," Clancy answered back. "What's happening here is helping people heal, helping people transform their lives, and finally, not avoiding the problem.

"How many times have we walked down a metro area and we see an individual who couldn't be too different than us with a needle sticking out of their arm, half dressed in the middle of the winter, we can't just walk by anymore?"

While Clancy won’t assume his new post for several months, it’s clear that he can’t wait to get started.

"The timing is right, and there's a lot of momentum about reforming the system and helping people heal," he shared. "I was asked to step into this role. I thought that this would be a great way to continue to serve my state."