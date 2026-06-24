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Primary Election results starting to arrive

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FOX 13 News
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SALT LAKE CITY — Now that polls are closed in the 2026 primary election, results have begun to trickle in from county clerks' offices.

Updated results for all races can be found HERE. Note: these are early results and are subject to change.

Here are a few particular races that have captured Utahns' attention:

Congressional District 1

  • Democratic:
    • Nate Blouin
    • Michael Farrell
    • Ben McAdams
    • Liban Mohamed

Congressional District 2

  • Republican:
    • Blake Moore (Incumbent)
    • Karianne Lisonbee

Congressional District 3

  • Republican:
    • Celeste Maloy (Incumbent)
    • Phil Lyman

Salt Lake County District Attorney:

  • Democratic:
    • Sim Gill (Incumbent)
    • Shawn Robinson

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