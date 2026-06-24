Primary Election results starting to arrive

SALT LAKE CITY — Now that polls are closed in the 2026 primary election, results have begun to trickle in from county clerks' offices.
Updated results for all races can be found HERE. Note: these are early results and are subject to change.
Here are a few particular races that have captured Utahns' attention:
Congressional District 1
- Democratic:
- Nate Blouin
- Michael Farrell
- Ben McAdams
- Liban Mohamed
Congressional District 2
- Republican:
- Blake Moore (Incumbent)
- Karianne Lisonbee
Congressional District 3
- Republican:
- Celeste Maloy (Incumbent)
- Phil Lyman
Salt Lake County District Attorney:
- Democratic:
- Sim Gill (Incumbent)
- Shawn Robinson