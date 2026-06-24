Primary Election results starting to arrive

SALT LAKE CITY — Now that polls are closed in the 2026 primary election, results have begun to trickle in from county clerks' offices.

Updated results for all races can be found HERE. Note: these are early results and are subject to change.

Here are a few particular races that have captured Utahns' attention:

Congressional District 1



Democratic:

Nate Blouin Michael Farrell Ben McAdams Liban Mohamed



Congressional District 2



Republican:

Blake Moore (Incumbent) Karianne Lisonbee



Congressional District 3



Republican:

Celeste Maloy (Incumbent) Phil Lyman



Salt Lake County District Attorney: