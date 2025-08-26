Reaction to the redistricting ruling

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the bombshell redistricting ruling by Judge Dianna Gibson throwing out Utah's Republican-heavy congressional districting maps, reaction poured in from Capitol Hill and across the nation. Here's a sampling of what we've received so far:

"This ruling is a major victory for Utahns and for our democracy. This decision offers hope amid a national wave of aggressive partisan gerrymandering. We are encouraged to see Utah’s judicial system setting a standard for the nation. As we move forward, we call on our colleagues across the aisle to embrace this ruling and work together to create fair congressional maps that reflect the will of the people"

-Utah Senate Minority Caucus

“Utahns expect politicians to play fair and play by the rules. Rigging the game so you never lose isn’t fair— and now, after years of legal challenges, it is clear to everyone that it is also decidedly against the rules. This decision is a strong signal that the people's voice cannot be brushed aside. Utahns spoke loudly when they passed Proposition 4, and the court recognized the weight of that decision today.”

-Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson

“The DNC applauds the Third District Court in Utah for striking down Utah’s blatant, gerrymandered maps. Utahns deserve representation that reflects the demographic and ideological makeup of the state. Utah Republicans gerrymandered the maps because they knew they were losing power in the state, and they attempted to stop Democratic gains in the state. With this ruling, power is back in the hands of everyday Utahns to be able to choose their representatives, instead of Donald Trump and Republicans. Every seat counts, and Democrats everywhere are fired up and ready to take back the House in the midterms in 2026.”

-Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin

"Today marks a historic victory for Utah voters and our constitutional right to alter and reform our government.

Judge Gibson has ruled that the legislature's repeal of Proposition 4 was unconstitutional, effectively reinstating the independent redistricting commission and standards that Utah voters approved in 2018. The Court has also enjoined the current congressional map and ordered the legislature to create a compliant map for the 2026 election by September 24th.

This ruling affirms what Better Boundaries has always stood for: that the voices of Utah voters matter and that our elected officials must respect the will of the people they represent. Proposition 4 is now the law of the land."

-Elizabeth Rasmussen, executive director of Better Boundaries (which ran the Prop. 4 campaign)

“This is a victory for Utahns, who voted in 2018 to put an end to gerrymandering. When Utah Republicans illegally undermined the state’s citizen-led redistricting commission in order to enact an egregious gerrymander following the 2020 census, citizens fought back in court. Utahns’ tenacity – fighting in court for years to achieve a fair map where the voters, not the politicians, decide elections stands in sharp contrast to what Republicans are doing to Texas. This clear decision declaring Proposition 4 to be the law of the state and mandating a new map that adheres to state laws that guard against gerrymandering puts Utah on a path toward fairness.

Whenever and wherever the people have the opportunity, they support systems that promote fairness. The decision of the district court in Utah is consistent with the will of the people and should serve as a warning to Republicans in other states who are intent on drawing maps that silence the voters and harm our democracy."

-Eric H. Holder, former U.S. Attorney General and Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee

“Today’s district court ruling is a major victory for voters, and a major blow to extreme, out-of-touch politicians. Finally, despite the best efforts of the legislative supermajority, Utahns will be getting fair maps and real representation, something they voted for nearly eight years ago. Utah Democrats are ready to hit the ground running next year, and we look forward to holding Republicans accountable to their constituents in these new, fairly-drawn districts.”

-Brian King, Utah Democratic Party Chair

“We celebrate the Utah Third District Court judge’s decision ruling with the plaintiffs in their challenge of the legislature’s partisan Congressional maps. This verdict is a victory for the people of Utah, who demanded fair representation when they passed Proposition 4 and established an independent redistricting commission.

This fight is bigger than Utah. Across the country, states like Texas and California are redrawing their congressional boundaries to lock in partisan advantage ahead of the 2026 midterms – an election that will determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Utah is now on the frontlines of this national struggle, where the integrity of our democracy and the principle of fair representation are under direct attack.

This decision is a powerful affirmation that voters of all backgrounds deserve a voice in the democratic process. Our caucus remains unwavering in our commitment for fair, transparent and representative district boundaries that reflect the true diversity of our state—not maps designed to protect partisan interests. We stand ready to support and fully engage in the redistricting process to ensure that all Utahns are represented in Congress.”

-Utah House Minority Caucus