State leaders to launch investigation into relationship between Utah Supreme Court justice, attorney

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican leadership on Utah’s Capitol Hill is calling for an independent investigation into an alleged relationship between Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen and a lawyer involved in the state's redistricting case.

Those calling for the investigation say recent news reports about the relationship between Justice Hagen and the attorney who has argued before her raise serious questions.

In a statement issued Friday, Hagen said the allegations of the relationship came from her ex-husband.

The state’s judicial conduct commission apparently conducted an investigation, but it failed to satisfy state GOP leaders, who say allegations of this nature, especially involving public officials, must be examined with transparency and accountability to establish the facts and maintain public confidence.

“We will move forward with an independent investigation to ensure the facts are fully examined. This process will be conducted objectively and thoroughly, because maintaining trust in our institutions is essential," said Republican leaders, including Gov. Spencer Cox, in a statement.

House and Senate Democrats say the issue has been investigated and addressed, and what their Republican counterparts want raises separation of powers concerns.

"I never operated under a conflict of interest while performing my judicial duties," Justice Hagen said. "My last involvement in the redistricting case was October 2024. I voluntarily recused myself from all cases involving Mr. Reymann in May 2025, and my recusal was reflected in the Court’s September 15, 2025 opinion in League of Women Voters.

"I took prompt, prudent, and transparent steps in response to the allegations made by my ex-husband, including reporting them myself to the Judicial Conduct Commission and submitting a sworn statement. The Judicial Conduct Commission recently reviewed the matter, dismissed the complaint, and closed the case. I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of judicial ethics, integrity, and impartiality."

FOX 13 News reported earlier this month that Justice Hagen recused herself from the redistricting case, saying she’d renewed friendships with attorneys for the League of Women Voters and Mormon Women for Ethical Government.

Justice John Nielsen also recused himself from the case because he had previously made filings in the redistricting case on behalf of the Utah Republican Party.