Students gather to honor Charlie Kirk, want to be part of the change

PROVO, Utah — Utahns gathered in Provo Friday night to honor the life of Charlie Kirk, with many university students in attendance.

University of Utah student Riley Beesley took a photo with Charlie Kirk moments before he was shot and killed on Wednesday.

“We heard a loud pop, a ring, a sharp noise, and people ducked down, people fell, and then after that, it was like a stampede," Beesley said. "It was horrific, and I was right there."

His friend Beck Dishman said it’s something he never thought would happen at his school.

“I was in shock,” Dishman said. "I realized this happened at our school. This is historic for a horrible, nasty reason, but this is historic.”

WATCH: Students pick up belongings held as evidence from UVU investigation

Governor Spencer Cox is calling on the younger generation to help fix the very divided political climate.

Many Republican students told FOX 13 News that they’re willing to reach across the aisle to help find solutions and tone down the rhetoric.

“The issue is that, unfortunately, the rhetoric that has been pushed by those parties enables these kinds of situations, and I'm sure they say the same thing about us,” said BYU student Kai Schwemmer, "So I don't at all disagree and would not at all hesitate to adopt some kind of proposal that would decrease political violence."

“They, and much like us, are both advocating for the toning down of political rhetoric and political violence and to disavow and condemn such actions,” said Beesley, speaking about the College Democrats' support over at the University of Utah.

Austin Knuppe, director of the Heravi Peace Institute at Utah State University, said they believe teaching students conflict management in this political climate is crucial.

“Practicing active listening, being curious, centering your perspective in a group, engaging someone you disagree with by directing your attention and energy towards a common problem,” Knuppe said.

However, Knuppe believes it’s not just meant for college students.

“I would encourage the Utah State Legislature to invest time and energy and resources in teaching conflict management to our elementary, middle and high school students,” Knuppe said.

Student said engaging in more open conversations and putting down the phones are necessary, and they have hope for the future.

“The youth today, they care on both sides of the aisle. They care, and that gives me hope,” Dishman said.

FOX 13 News reached out to several Democratic organizations from different universities across the state and either did not hear back or was denied commentary at this time.