'The camera never stops': Ruby Franke's daughter speaks to lawmakers about protections for child influencers

SALT LAKE CITY — The daughter of "mommy vlogger" Ruby Franke, who was sentenced to prison for child abuse charges earlier this year, spoke to Utah lawmakers Wednesday about the issue of minors on social media.

The Business and Labor Interim Committee discussed recommendations for statutory change in regard to child influencer protections. This included the creation of financial protections for minors who are compensated for the use of their likeness.

Shari Franke, Ruby's daughter, addressed the committee.

"I don't come today as the daughter of a felon nor as a victim of an abnormally abusive mother — I come today as a victim of family vlogging," Shari said.

Shari said her goal for speaking was to not present any idea of a solution to this problem, but to shed light on the ethical and monetary issues that come from being a child influencer.

"I want to be clear that there is never ever a good reason for posting your children online for money or fame," Shari said. "There is no such thing as a moral or ethical family blogger."

She detailed her own experience as a child influencer, saying she did not realize the impact filming as a child would have on her.

"I was fully aware that I was an employee," Shari said. "My friends became scarce because dates were filmed and none of my friends wanted to be on camera. The camera never stops."

In February, Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were each sentenced to four 1-15-year terms in prison, one for each of the four counts of child abuse to which they pleaded guilty.

Their arrests came after one of Ruby Franke's children escaped Hildebrandt's home in August and knocked on the door of a neighbor in Ivins, asking for food and water. The neighbor noticed duct tape on the child's ankles and wrists and took action, calling the police.

READ: Bill to combat 'child torture' introduced in Utah State Legislature

"There is no law in place to guarantee that child influencers get any money from their work," Shari said. "I foresee there will be legal crises with these children realizing that vlogging has brought severe emotional distress, or these kids may realize they don't have an appropriate amount of money to show for their labor after all."

Sitting beside Shari as she spoke was Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek.

"I think there is a role for government to protect those kids, at least beginning with financial protection," said Rep. Owens.

Rep. Owens is pushing to make sure money generated, either from a child acting job on traditional legacy media or social media, is protected or set aside.

"The child gets a fair share of that income and it's protected for them until they become an adult," said Rep. Owens.

He says his bill would also touch on other issues.

"We're looking at the idea that when a child reaches adulthood, that maybe they should have a right to have old content depicting them as a child in ways they don't want to be depicted to the world as an adult," said Rep. Owens.

Shari closed by saying she is proud to be one of the first child influencers in Utah to speak against this issue.

"Family vlogging ruined my innocence long before Ruby committed a crime," Shari said. "Let's tackle this issue before it becomes a bigger crisis than it already is."

Rep. Owens said the discussion on Wednesday was more about education as they get ready for the Legislative Session in January of next year.