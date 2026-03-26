Utah GOP's citizen ballot initiative to repeal Prop. 4 won't be on November ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Republican Party-backed citizen ballot initiative to repeal Proposition 4 will not appear on the November ballot after opponents have apparently persuaded enough people to remove their signatures.

"We have significant concerns about the practices utilized by the opposition and continue to review the signature validation and removal process," Utah GOP Chair Rob Axson said in a text message to FOX 13 News. "Given today’s update, we want to thank the hundreds of thousands of Utahns who signed our initiative. Utahns spoke loudly in the face of an unprecedented onslaught of biased media coverage, outside influence, and judicial interference. Whether now or in the future, by litigation or initiative, we will repeal Prop 4. This fight is not over but just beginning."

The Utah GOP, backed by President Trump, poured millions into gathering signatures to repeal Prop. 4.

The initiative appeared to have failed in Senate District 15, which is centered around Cottonwood Heights. As of Thursday, tracking by the lobbying firm Morgan & May Public Affairs showed it had failed by 258 signatures.

Better Boundaries, which backed the original Prop. 4, also indicated the signature removal effort was successful.

“With reports suggesting the Prop 4 repeal may not qualify for the ballot, we will continue to help Utah voters who felt they were misled about what they signed to remove their signatures," the group said in a statement Thursday. "Once signatures are posted on the Lieutenant Governor’s website, individuals still have 45 days to review and remove their signature. If you would like your name removed, you can visit protectutahvoters.com to start the process. A well-informed voting population leads to better outcomes for everyone. A majority of Utah voters approved Prop 4 in 2018 and we look forward to the day when Utah voters can finally pick their politicians, not the other way around."

Under Utah law, a citizen ballot initiative must meet thresholds of signatures statewide and in 26 of 29 Senate districts. Groups like Better Boundaries and Brave Utahns Rapid Response Network have been contacting those who signed and convincing them to fill out the paperwork to remove their signature.

Proposition 4 was a citizen ballot initiative that voters approved in 2018, creating an independent redistricting commission to help draw boundaries for Congress, Utah State Legislature and state school board. But the Republican-supermajority Utah State Legislature overrode it and adopted its own maps.

That triggered a lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government, who alleged the Congressional map was gerrymandered to favor Republicans and the legislature's actions improperly overrode the citizen initiative. A judge agreed, threw out the map and ordered a new one. The judge then rejected the legislature's redrawn map and implemented one crafted by the plaintiffs which she said aligned with the tenets of Prop. 4.

It created a more competitive Salt Lake County-centric district that is in place now.

Updates on this breaking news story on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com.