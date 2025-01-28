Utah House advances transgender dormitory change bill

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill requiring students living in Utah public university dormitories to only stay in areas assigned to their sex at birth easily advanced in the House on Tuesday.

Sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Gricius (R-Eagle Mountain), H.B. 269 will change the guidelines for those who identify as transgender on campus and was a much-debated topic in the days ahead of the House vote.

The bill states it "requires degree-granting institutions to comply with sex designations in assigning 22 students to dwelling units within the institution's sex-designated student housing."

During a House committee meeting last week, many spoke out for and against the proposed bill.

Among those at the meeting was a woman who claimed her daughter felt uncomfortable with a Utah State University dormitory RA who was transgender.

"I didn't think it was something that could happen," said Cheryl Saltzman. "I didn't think that the university would just put a biological male into a woman's space."

Gricius herself acknowledged that there had been no criminal incidents that led to her sponsoring the bill.

The bill now heads to the Utah Senate for a vote.