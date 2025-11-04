Utah Rep. Mike Kennedy acknowledges crisis of healthcare premiums

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns who are self-employed and those without employee healthcare benefits are facing dramatically higher health insurance costs as congressional gridlock prevents lawmakers from addressing the crisis.

Rep. Mike Kennedy (R) represents Utah's 3rd Congressional District and follows the party line, claiming Democrats are responsible for the impasse, saying the government shutdown prevents Congress from getting anything done, including addressing the expiration of enhanced premium benefits on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

"I was intent. We were intent on having those conversations, and the government has been shut down," Kennedy said. "We can't have conversations and committees in regular order when the government is not functioning."

Kennedy's point of view contrasts with his Democratic colleagues, who are demanding an extension of the health benefits before freeing up government funding.

The impact on Utah's self-employed population is particularly concerning.

According to county-by-county numbers provided by the Utah Department of Workforce Services, between 6 and 17 out of every 100 Utah residents are self-employed, meaning they need to find their own insurance.

Kennedy cited a Wall Street Journal article suggesting that 93% of people receiving enhanced premium tax credits would continue to receive them with premiums not exceeding $50 per month.

However, data from KFF Health paints a different picture for many families. A family of four earning $55,000 per year paid an average of about $462 this year for a standard health insurance plan. Next year, that same family will pay about $2,866 — more than six times the current amount.

Kennedy acknowledged hearing similar concerns from his constituents and advocated for "glide paths" in healthcare programs to prevent such dramatic increases.