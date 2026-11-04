Utah Senate Democrats call for Sen. Kathleen Riebe to resign after investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Democrats in the Utah Senate are calling for the resignation of State Sen. Kathleen Riebe following an investigation into alleged workplace discrimination and harassment.

The Senate Minority Caucus released a statement Tuesday announcing that Riebe had been removed from the caucus, but also asked her to step down from office.

Complete details of the independent investigation into Riebe were not made available, but the minority caucus said it involved a pattern of conduct that was "likely motivated by race, national origin, or ethnicity," and involved statements on employment decisions "involving individuals based on their sexual orientation or other protected characteristics."

The investigation into the Democratic State Senator from Cottonwood Heights was concluded Monday.

In its statement, caucus leaders said Riebe's behavior "is deeply unsettling and will not be tolerated."

“Our caucus has worked tirelessly to advance policies that promote diversity, respect, and belonging," caucus leaders wrote. "We have fought to uphold every person’s dignity and protect against all forms of discrimination. We expect elected officials to uphold both the law and this institution's standards.

"No elected official or leader is above accountability.”

Riebe, who is not up for reelection until 2028, has yet to respond to a FOX 13 News request for comment about calls for her resignation.