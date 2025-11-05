Utah Senate Democrats call for special session to fund SNAP

SALT LAKE CITY — Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla and members of her caucus are calling on Governor Spencer Cox and Republican legislative leaders to go into special session to fund SNAP.

Specifically, they are asking for Utah to dip into its rainy day fund to pay for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"This is precisely what our rainy-day funds are intended for: helping Utah families survive difficult times. Thank you for your leadership and for considering this urgent request," said the letter from the Senate Minority Caucus that was shared with FOX 13 News.

Read the letter here: