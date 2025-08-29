Judge looks at timelines for Utah's redistricting process

SALT LAKE CITY — In the first hearing since her ruling that threw out Utah's congressional redistricting map, 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson asked Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson's office to see if there's any chance deadlines could slide to create new maps.

"This court is not drawing a map. It is the legislature's responsibility" Judge Gibson told lawyers for both sides on Friday. "This court recognizes the separation of powers... I just want to be clear about that."

But when those new maps are considered was the subject of a very lengthy hearing on Friday. Lawyers for the Utah State Legislature complained about the tight timeline imposed by the judge's 30-day deadline for new maps. Lawyers for the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government said they wanted to also submit their own maps.

Much of the hearing focused on the timeline. There are big issues surrounding when the legislature can meet to draw new maps, adopt those maps, take public comment and the court can consider objections before ultimately agreeing to sign off on the new maps. Tyler Green, the attorney for the legislature, asked for a stay of the judge's deadlines and signaled they are willing to go to the Utah Supreme Court.

Their Friday morning motion for a stay also raised a federal question, suggesting they may go to the U.S. Supreme Court in a separate court filing.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit want the new maps in place for the 2026 congressional elections. Judge Gibson did not commit to a stay, but asked the attorney for the Lt. Governor's Office to let her know if a November 1 deadline for maps is absolute. He promised to get an answer by next week.

