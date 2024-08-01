Utah Supreme Court upholds injunction blocking near-total abortion ban

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has upheld an injunction blocking the near-total abortion ban from going into effect.

The decision in Planned Parenthood v. Utah means that Utah's "trigger law" banning abortions (except in cases of rape, incest or health of the mother) will remain on hold. It was a 4-1 decision with Chief Justice Matthew Durrant dissenting.

The anti-abortion "trigger law" was passed in 2020, but went into effect only when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood sued over that law, and a lower court judge issued the injunction, halting it from going into effect. That meant until the Utah Supreme Court's ruling, abortion remained legal up until 18 weeks of a pregnancy.

"Today’s decision means that our patients can continue to come to us, their trusted health care providers, to access abortion and other essential reproductive services right here in Utah. While we celebrate this win, we know the fight is not over. Planned Parenthood Association of Utah looks forward to this unconstitutional law being permanently struck down so that we can continue to provide quality, affordable health care to Utahns, free from political interference," Planned Parenthood CEO Kathryn Boyd said.

In a text message to FOX 13 News, Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, the sponsor of the trigger law, expressed disappointment.

"Today's Utah Supreme Court ruling is sure to do one thing, we will lose more innocent babies to deadly abortions. Today's decision once again undermines the constitutional and proper process for creating laws in the Legislature, by legislating from the courts. I remain committed to upholding the sanctity of life," he wrote.

Regardless of the Court's decision, Planned Parenthood's legal challenge will continue in the lower court. It is expected regardless of the outcome, the case will return once again to the Utah Supreme Court to decide the constitutionality of the trigger law.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as more information becomes available.