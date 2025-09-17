Utah's court-ordered redistricting kicks off next week

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature's court-ordered redistricting process will kick off next week with public hearings and proposed maps.

Public hearings are expected on Utah's Capitol Hill next week where people can offer input to the legislature's redistricting committee. Congressional maps advanced by the committee will be made available for a 10-day public comment period starting Sept. 25. The legislature will then vote in special session on Oct. 6 on any proposed maps, which then go back to Judge Dianna Gibson for her approval.

The committee will be chaired by Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton (who chaired the last committee that adopted maps that led to the lawsuit) and Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman. Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, and Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, will represent the minority caucus on the panel.

On Wednesday, the Utah legislature's lone third party member offered his own maps. Sen. Daniel Thatcher, FWD-West Valley City, unveiled his proposed map during an event in the Capitol rotunda.

"I have a map that I actually drew during redistricting as a Republican that is compliant with all the orders under Prop. 4," he told reporters.

Sen. Thatcher is offering to split the congressional districts using I-15 as the boundary lines. He insisted it met the requirements of keeping most communities together, though Salt Lake County would still be split.

"All the rural areas get completely within their county boundaries, we cut Utah County, we cut Salt Lake County, we cut Weber, Davis in half, so each district has three separate and united parts," he said.

The map is up for comment on the Forward Party of Utah's website. Sen. Thatcher said he intended to submit it in the Utah State Legislature's special session, but he did not know how far it would go — or if he could garner support from both Republicans and Democrats on Utah's Capitol Hill.