Utah's governor issues Pride month proclamation

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has issued a proclamation for LGBTQ Pride month in Utah, declaring it a time for "bridge building."

The proclamation, issued Saturday, is similar to ones he has issued for Pride month throughout his term as governor. He is believed to be one of the few Republican governors in the nation to formally recognize LGBTQ Pride month. In this latest proclamation, Gov. Cox sought to strike a balance between those who celebrate it and those who do not.

"Whereas, we recognize that differences between people can, at times, lead to misunderstandings, mistrust and marginalization; Whereas, June is commonly celebrated and recognized as Pride Month by many LGBTQ Utahns who have experienced marginalization and isolation as a result of their differences; Whereas, we recognize that there are many Utahns, including those who do not identify with, celebrate or support Pride celebrations, who nevertheless share the experience of being marginalized, rejected or isolated," he wrote in the proclamation.

Read the full proclamation here:

Utah Governor's Office

Gov. Cox has had a somewhat complicated relationship with members of the LGBTQ community, who have both praised and condemned him for the stances he has taken. As Lt. Governor, he was praised for remarks in support of the LGBTQ community following the Pulse nightclub shooting. In recent years, he has both vetoed and signed bills dealing with the transgender community, which have earned him supporters and detractors.

But Troy Williams, the head of Equality Utah, which advocates for LGBTQ rights on Utah's Capitol Hill, thanked the governor for the proclamation.

"In politically divided times, the easy impulse is to turn away from each other and be suspicious. The challenge is to keep engaging, especially when it's hard," Williams said in a statement. "Ultimately, what LGBTQ families are seeking is love, belonging and equal protection under the law. These are bridges we can all build together."

On Saturday, the House Minority Caucus issued its own citation marking LGBTQ Pride month.

"WHEREAS, The Utah House of Representatives Democratic Caucus reaffirms its commitment to promoting equality, inclusion, and acceptance for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity; WHEREAS, The Utah House of Representatives Democratic Caucus supports initiatives and policies that advance LGBTQ+ rights, combat discrimination, and create a more equitable and welcoming society for all," it said.

Read the full House Democrats citation here:

House Minority Caucus