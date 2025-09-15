Utah's House Speaker considers campus security review after UVU shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — House Speaker Mike Schultz said he is inclined to order a review of campus security and other measures in light of last week's assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

The shooting of the conservative political influencer has sparked some questions about security measures. In a brief interview Monday with FOX 13 News, Speaker Schultz, R-Hooper, said he is unlikely to order an audit but may convene a working group or there could be legislative hearings.

"I think those are all ... questions and things we will be looking at, what does security look like specifically for events moving forward given what happened Wednesday on UVU's campus," he said. "I think it’s important we make sure we take necessary steps to make sure there’s adequate security, but also we as a society can’t live in fear of what’s going to happen next... there’s a balance and that’s what we’re looking for."

Speaker Schultz said he plans to involve the Utah System of Higher Education, which oversees all of the state's public colleges and universities.

"Maybe you’ll see some legislation out of that, or maybe you’ll see some policy changes," Speaker Schultz said.

Utah Valley University has said security decisions on campus for Kirk's event were made between the school's police department and Kirk's security team. Utah laws do allow for the open and concealed carry of weapons on college and university campuses — but people who do that on campus need to have a valid concealed weapons permit.