Utah's largest teachers union opposes constitutional amendment on income tax

SALT LAKE CITY — The state's largest teachers union is formally opposing a proposed constitutional amendment that removes the earmark on income tax for public education.

FOX 13 News has confirmed the Utah Education Association will campaign against the amendment going before voters in November. The UEA previously had taken "no position" on it.

In an email to the union's 18,000-plus members shared with FOX 13 News on Thursday, UEA President Renée Pinkney said the Utah State Legislature still had not adequately funded the public education system and also voiced displeasure that the controversial school choice program received additional money from lawmakers this year.

The proposed constitutional amendment would remove the earmark on the income tax for public education and some social services. In exchange, legislative leaders and Governor Spencer Cox have promised that they would remove the state portion of the sales tax on food.

Republican legislative leaders have argued that passing the amendment helps guarantee budget stability across all sectors of government as the income tax is a more stable source of funding than sales taxes to pay for essential services Utahns use. Eliminating the state portion of the sales tax on food is popular with Utahns, even if they may struggle with the idea of taking away an earmark for public education. Gov. Cox has repeatedly advocated for eliminating the sales tax on food and is supportive of the amendment.

Legislative leadership has been negotiating with the UEA since lawmakers agreed last year to put the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot. Last year, then-House Speaker Brad Wilson expressed hope the UEA would come on board in support.

The union presents a formidable opponent to passage of the amendment, as they can exercise a lot of sway with the public as they decide whether to approve or reject it. This year, the legislature had rejected a number of other proposed constitutional amendments to help ensure this one passes — Senate leaders had said they worried too many amendments on the ballot would lead to voters simply rejecting all of them.

Updates on this breaking news story on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.