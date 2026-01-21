With cuts looming, Utah lawmakers learn more about education plan for state

SALT LAKE CITY — The subject of public education budgets was front and center during a subcommittee meeting on Utah's Capitol Hill during the second day of the 2026 legislative session.

Members of the Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee looked at overviews for the base budget and public education economic stabilization, while also hearing from the chair of the Utah State Board of Education about its strategic plan.

Some of the goals within that USBE plan included elevating student learning, promoting educator quality and effectiveness and optimizing oversight and accountability.

FOX 13 News reported last week on budget cuts that could be coming to state education programs. The legislature asked the USBE to look at where it can cut 5 percent of its funding and reallocate it to different areas. Some programs on the possible chopping block include mental health initiatives, Pre-K and dual immersion programs, and more.

USBE Chairman Matt Hymas told the subcommittee that the board is doing everything it can to make decisions that provide the best for families and students across the state. He said every year, the board looks at the budget for all departments, and that includes public education.

“The meeting tomorrow, we’re looking for another discussion, hopefully not too long. Another discussion where we can say what is it that we are overspending? If we are overspending,” Hymas said. "Then work with the legislators to say where that money needs to go or if it needs to stay there.

"We value our programs. We value the sacred money that has come to our programs, and we want to be responsible when using that money.”

Hymas added that the board is trying to work together and be collaborative with state board members, legislators, and local education agencies. The board is scheduled to meet Thursday for a continuation of the 5% budget reduction process.