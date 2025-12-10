Candy Cane Corner already a major success, but it's not over!

Ryan and Ashley Smith, the owners of the Utah Jazz, Utah Mammoth and Smith Entertainment Group, spearheaded "Pay it Forward Day" for the second year in a row.

They chose Tuesday, Dec. 9, and they said Gov. Spencer Cox even declared it as "Pay it Forward Day" in Utah.

Those with SEG, including players from both professional teams, went out into the community to perform acts of kindness — and they urged all Utahns to do the same.

But just because "Pay it Forward Day" and last week's "Giving Tuesday" are over, that doesn't mean the giving season is over!

Every year, FOX 13 News partners with The Road Home, Volunteers of America - Utah, and Les Schwab Tires to give families in need a wonderful Christmas experience. Through Utahns' generosity, both in the form of cash and direct toy donations, parents experiencing homelessness get to "shop" (for free) for gifts for their children at a special Candy Cane Corner "store."

So far, we have raised more than $78,000!

While toy donations are in good shape this year, Candy Cane Corner is running low on the following:



Big/full-size blankets and comforters

Makeup sets and self-care gift sets

Hair appliances (flat irons, curling irons)

Small kitchen appliances (air fryers, crock pots, etc.)

Pots and pans

Gifts for men and teen boys (cologne, wallets, belts)

Jewelry

Legos

New, unwrapped donations can be dropped off at any Les Schwab store through Dec. 31. You can also make a tax-deductible donation HERE or find other ways to donate on the Candy Cane Corner website.

Recipients include those receiving social services via The Road Home or Volunteers of America. Families who are interested in receiving help are instructed to talk to their caseworker or case manager.