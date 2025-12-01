Las Vegas Raiders help fuel Utah’s growing girls' flag football movement

LEHI, Utah — Utah's inaugural girls' high school flag football season is creating new opportunities for young athletes who have long dreamed of playing the sport they love. The Utah High School Girls Football Association launched the state's first girls' high school flag football season with 10 teams. Heading into year two, that number is expected to at least double as families moving to Utah ask where their daughters can compete.

"I think I begged my dad for several years when I was a little kid to play football, and I am finally able to make that come true," said Sophia Johnson, a player on the Skyridge flag football team.

The rapid growth reflects a national trend in the sport's popularity among young women.

"It's one of the fastest growing sports out there, and for whatever reason, we've been a little behind times on that," said Ryan Neville, co-founder of the UHSGFA. "So for parents to reach out, people moving back in the state and go, 'Hey, where can my daughter play flag football?' You know, it's giving them that opportunity that we wanted to establish here."

Coaches across Utah are stepping up to help these athletes learn the fundamentals of the game.

"It's really fun to be a part of. It's fun to help them learn the fundamentals and learn the game," said Luke Neville, head coach of Skyridge flag football.

The program received a significant boost from an unexpected source. The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with the organization, providing $100,000 in funding for uniforms, socks, accessories and other gear.

"I think it's a great opportunity," Johnson said. "I've loved football since I can remember. I've always looked up to my dad who's played football, so kind of being able to play that in a high school setting is amazing."

The Raiders' goal extends beyond equipment donations. The team wants to help establish girls' flag football as a sanctioned varsity sport in Utah.

"We're working with the organization to do that and to get more girls playing, to get those opportunities playing football in high school and to represent their school, their clubs, and we just, we're just excited to be a part of the movement," said Myles Hayes, senior director of football development for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Utah Sting, a local women's flag football team, also supports the association. Some Sting players serve as coaches, providing guidance to the high school athletes.

"I just want to instill some passion and some motivation to these girls that have never tried the sport before, but just show them like, 'Hey, there is a future here if you want to keep going with it,'" said Maddy Murphy, a board member and player for the Utah Sting.

For players like Johnson, the program represents more than just a chance to play. It opens doors to opportunities they never thought were possible.

"It's kind of changed my whole perspective. I have been playing girls' tackle football but kind of knew there was never a future for me in that. So to now have the new future open... it's actually kind of like giving me hope that I can do something with the sport I love," Johnson said.

The timing couldn't be better for these young athletes. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently announced plans to launch professional flag football leagues for both men and women. Flag football is also set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, meaning these Utah players could have a chance to become future Olympians.