Local chefs join forces to help homeless as 'Burrito Project' restarts in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic caused it to shut down nearly five years ago, but the "Burrito Project" is coming back.

The project involved delivering a hot meal, including a freshly wrapped Rico burrito, to unsheltered members of our community. Now, with COVID behind us and thanks to a little help from his friends, the owner of Rico Brand foods is restarting it.

For years prior to the pandemic, Jorge Fiero, along with several volunteers at his Rico Brand foods, were making and distributing hundreds of burritos each week to unsheltered members in our community.

FOX 13 News did a report on the project in 2013.

But Fiero says COVID played a big part in shutting it down.

“SinceCOVID ended, I have been trying to restart it. But now I’m trying to do it with some other members of the community. Successful in their way, but also very conscious about the need in our community," he said.

That includes award-winning pastry chef Adalberto Diaz, who owns Fillings and Emulsions.

“Me and Jorge talked about the Burrito Project a few years ago, and guess what? The moment is here now," Diaz said.

The owner of El Paisa Grill in West Valley City, Jose Orozco, is also joining the effort.

“I was like, 'You know what? I’m in!' He didn’t have to say much to convince me," Orozco said.

The three are literally amigos and businessmen who all feel it’s important to give back to the communities that have helped make them successful.

Fiero says he actually lived at the Salt Lake Men’s shelter for a while when he arrived in town in the 1980s. He adds that thanks to volunteers, he always had something to eat. He started the Burrito Project as a way to pay it forward.

“And it’s not only feeding the community, giving them a hot burrito or a hot meal, but also reaching out and make them feel like someone cares," he said.

They all know times are tough right now, so they’re putting the word out to other restaurant and business owners to join them, either by donating goods or volunteering to help wrap or distribute burritos.

Orozco says every little bit helps.

“But also a family in need right now, or people that are struggling with the economy right now, we’d like to also provide a nice hot meal for families," he said.

Diaz agrees.

“Being able to help people in need and be there for them, it makes a difference. If we can, we do it," he said.

Fiero says they will probably start with wrapping about 300 burritos beginning this Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Rico Brand headquarters, located at 945 Folsom Ave. If you’d like to pitch in or volunteer, you can contact Fiero at jorge@ricobrand.com