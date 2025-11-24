Classic car enthusiast group delivers Thanksgiving meals to more than 50 Utah families

MURRAY, Utah — Jaymes Martinez got his first car when he was 12 — a 1950 Chevrolet five-window pickup that sparked a lifelong obsession with classic cars.

Now, decades later, he's channeling that passion into something bigger. This weekend, Martinez and his W.O.W. Car Community gave Thanksgiving meals to more than 50 Utah families in need.

Families drove up to volunteers handing out Thanksgiving meals on Sunday in a Murray neighborhood from noon to 2 p.m. A variety of classic cars were on display for families to enjoy, too.

"What better way to do it than to show them off and give some meals out?" Martinez said.

The organization, Willies Official Welcoming (W.O.W.) Car Community, honors Martinez's late father and their shared love of vintage rides. But it's something more this holiday season: a lifeline for families struggling to make ends meet.

WATCH: FOX 13 Dream Team surprises car club leader for years of giving back

Families nominate themselves online, sharing stories that range from job loss to medical bills to unexpected tragedy.

The Dickey family from West Jordan is one of the families that needed support this holiday season. Siblings Chase and Samantha Dickey lost their dad in 2024.

"Our first Thanksgiving without him," Chase Dickey said. "We're just happy to actually have a Thanksgiving, but it's still hard without him here."

Chase is in college now, training to become a medical assistant. He says he's carrying on the giving spirit his dad passed down to him.

"We're grateful and honored. Not everyone gets this chance to have something for Thanksgiving," Dickey said. "It's heartwarming that people want to help."