How adaptive P.E. is changing the game for this Tooele elementary school

TOOELE, Utah — Physical education is not everyone's cup of tea. But over in Tooele County Schools, they're ensuring that all students are thriving — and having fun, too.

"They thrive in this, and I have the best job in the world,” said Coach Kenzie Green, an adapted physical education specialist.

Green knows what it takes to get her students to thrive. This year, she created a unified adaptive P.E. class for elementary schools in the Tooele County School District.

"We use adapted equipment that will let them do it, you know? Instead of maybe running a mile, maybe we walk a mile. We change things to fit what they’re capable of doing and help them so that they can grow,” said Green.

So, what’s the difference from the day-to-day P.E. course?

"If they go to a regular P.E. class and they show that they are struggling sometimes, that’s a sign that for us to be like, let’s look at them, we can get permission to test,” said Green.

Adaptive P.E. courses have been around for several years.

“They come and we work on things that are aligned with the state standards,” said Green.

But this year, over at Copper Canyon Elementary School, students have taken off in the course.

“Go team, go!” said Aspyn Witbeck, a 5th-grade student.

Whether it’s leading team stretches and warmups, practicing their underhand throws, or exercising their skills, these students are thriving.

“I’m a superstar!” said Witbeck.