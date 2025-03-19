Kearns student lives out hoops dream alongside NBA hopefuls

SALT LAKE CITY — There was certainly no lack of enthusiasm for the NBA G League game between the Salt Lake City Stars and Mexico City Capitanes as over 5,000 middle school students from the Granite School District were in the stands.

To the students' delight, Kearns High School student Britton Buckingham played the role of public address announcer on Wednesday, introducing the starting line-up for the Stars.

After FOX 13 News showcased Britton's talents on the PA for Kearns basketball games last month, the front office of the Utah Jazz affiliate took notice of the 17-year-old.

"After seeing the video, I just knew that this game was perfect for it and we had to give Britton the opportunity because the Stars stand for what we always say: It starts here," said team spokesperson Megan Zipfel. "And that's building the opportunity and building the talent of the next generation of the NBA."

When Britton got the call from the team, he almost passed out.

"I was like, there was no way! I mean this is above college! This is above everybody, this is like a really big deal!" he admitted.

Britton’s story is inspiring because despite being born with spina bifida, he refuses to let his condition get in the way of chasing his dreams.

"He always wanted to be a part of the NBA and this just opened doors and we are amazed, wonderful," shared Britton's mom, Jenny.

"He was given a gift with his voice," added Scott Buckingham, Britton's dad. "It's just amazing to see him do something he enjoys to do on this level."

Britton knows he needs more experience before the NBA comes calling, but in the meantime, he has no problem being a role model for people facing obstacles in life.

"Whether you’re in a wheelchair or whether you’re walking not as well as everybody else, you can still do amazing, amazing things," he said. "God put you on this earth to do amazing things."