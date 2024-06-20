Kids spread their wings at Thanksgiving Point's Butterfly Biopshere

LEHI, Utah — It may not be one of the more well-known times of celebration, but "National Pollinator Week" is important in that it recognizes the critical role played by bees, birds and bats in producing crops in the United States.

Thanksgiving Point in Lehi is helping celebrate "National Pollinator Week" at its Butterfly Biosphere.

Pollinator Power is currently underway and will continue through Saturday.

Guests can take part in a daily costume parade and butterfly release, and get an up close look at local Utah pollinators during the location's "Critter Encounters."