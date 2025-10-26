Meet Utah County's Headless Horsewoman

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — There are perks to being the Headless Horseman of Eagle Mountain.

With no head, you work anonymously. You get to ride a horse, and then there’s the young fan base.

“He says, 'Mom, do you think we’ll see the Headless Horseman trick or treating?'” said Lisa Miller.

And oh yes, the special connections made along the way during Halloween time. Lisa Miller was referring to her 9-year-old son Daniel, who first met the Headless Horseman at the age of three when Daniel wasn’t speaking due to a genetic disorder. A few years later, thanks to therapy, he began putting full sentences together and at Halloween, made that request to see the Headless Horseman again.

"And I was like, 'Whoa, you remember that?' He was nonverbal then, but he remembered it, so it was a really neat experience, and I was so grateful,” said Miller.

As for half a dozen years passing prior to this year’s reunion, Daniel was low-key about his excitement but indicated we shouldn’t be alarmed about the horseman’s well-being when asked about the fact that the person on the horse had no head.

"They’ll be probably fine,” said Daniel.

Local News Spotted: The headless horseman of Eagle Mountain Elle Thomas

It turns out that the horseman is a woman. Tiffany Ulmer, who also teams up with other Headless Horsemen, agreed to break out of character for us for a few minutes to talk about becoming a part of the Miller family’s story.

“It's really great to hear. I get stories sent from parents. It was exciting to see the kid that’s grown up looking for the Headless Horseman,” said Ulmer.

Whether it’s touching a family's life, or just heading down a trail, Ulmer’s goal as the Headless Horseman of Eagle Mountain is to scare a smile onto your face.

“It's just to bring some fun, cheer, it brightens people’s days when you have someone waving at you," she said.