Pacific Island Chamber honors future entrepreneurs at accelerator graduation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Pacific Island Chamber of Commerce took part of the weekend to recognize some of their community’s future stars in the business world. They all had one thing in common: they took advantage of an opportunity to learn the ropes in how to succeed with a start-up company.

“The name of my business is FIKA, and it’s a Polynesian drink business,” said Lehua Holt-Colleado. “And I needed, I needed help, I needed guidance, I needed a community."

And that’s just what Holt-Colleado of West Jordan got by participating in a five-week Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander small business accelerator program. The online workshops, which were based in Salt Lake City, gave up-and-coming entrepreneurs ideas and the tools to grow their businesses.

"They got to learn about AI basics, they also got to learn about registering your business, the different entities, cash flow analysis and projections, how to network, especially with national partners, not just locally with each other,” said Cencira Te’o, president of the Pacific Island Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, 24 of the 33 people who ended up graduating from the program gathered in downtown Salt Lake City. Vili Lolohea of Bountiful, who recently launched an online marketing business geared for start-up companies, said his biggest takeaway was learning how to best utilize AI.

“Knowledge is power, and so any way that you can learn anything to critique your business skills or your strategies, I'm all about more knowledge,” said Lolohea.

And for Lehua Holt-Colleado, there was just comfort and a feeling of knowing everyone is rooting for each other.

"The atmosphere has been very inclusive, and I haven't seen this many Polynesian leaders in their lives and in their business come together in such a way,” said Holt-Colleado. "It’s a first-time experience for me, so it was, it's been mind-opening."

And it was also inspiring for them to learn that in the world of business, the sky is the limit.

Just ask Vili Lolohea, who said he finds himself in a good place with his business model after completing the accelerator program.

"Oh, I'm ready. I'm ready to take on the world,” said Lolohea.

The Pacific Island Chamber of Commerce plans to offer more small business accelerator workshops next year. For more information on the services the chamber provides, you can call 801-403-4909 or go to www.pichamber.org.