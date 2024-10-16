Spanish Fork man meets teens credited with saving his life

SPANISH FORK, Utah — It was a reunion months in the making.

Farris Child was sitting front row Tuesday night, surrounded by his family, at the Spanish Fork City Council meeting.

"I'm just grateful for all those who were in my path," Farris said. "It definitely was a shock."

An avid runner, just 49 years old, he says it was a typical Saturday in late August. He was at his son's cross-country meet in Spanish Fork.

"I like to kind of stand there so that I can really cheer my son on," Farris said. "And then I walked over there, I don't remember too much for the next couple of days."

His wife, DeeAnna, said she got a phone call from EMS.

"I could hear in the background things going on," DeeAnna said. "They were asking me questions, medical history and stuff."

Farris was transported by ambulance to Mountain View Hospital in Payson. That's where doctors confirmed he was having a heart attack.

"They saved his life and saved our family from quite an upheaval," DeeAnna said.

Farris was later transported to St. Mark's Hospital in Millcreek. He would end up having quintuple bypass surgery. He spent spend 13 days in the hospital.

When Farris collapsed, two Spanish Fork High School students were the first on the scene and began CPR.

"It was exactly the right place at exactly the right time with exactly the right people," Farris said.

On Tuesday, Farris got to shake hands with the men and women who took over his care and helped save his life.

He also came face to face with teens who jumped into action that day.

"It was just good to see him, good to know that he's doing well, able to walk with all that has been going on," said Traven Elquist, a junior at Spanish Fork High School.

"Him slowly dying, and then now about a month later, he's all he's happy, he's smiling," added fellow Spanish Fork junior PJ Merrill.

Both received recognition during Tuesday's meeting and were given plaques and an EMS coin.

"Thank you for your ... outstanding courageousness and lifesaving actions," Traven said while reading the plaque.

It was a special bond formed through a traumatic incident.

"I feel like this is a good step for me to meet these people and have this opportunity to help me move forward," Farris said.

Farris says he's taking things day by day, but he's on his way to making a full recovery.