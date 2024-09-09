Statue honoring 'celebirdy' Andy N. Condor unveiled at Tracy Aviary

SALT LAKE CITY — Just over one year after the death of Tracy Aviary's most famous resident, the memory of Andy N. Condor was honored with the unveiling of a statue inside the Salt Lake City attraction.

The aviary's Andean Condor died in August 2023 at the age of 64 years old. Although he was hatched in San Diego in 1959, Andy N. Condor made Utah his home just a year later and served as an aviary ambassador for decades.

Sculptor Adam Matano was commissioned with creating the bronze-plated sculpture of Andy, which made its Liberty Park aviary debut Saturday.

Popular for taking long walks around the aviary with his keeper, Helen Dishaw, Andy was well-known to all who visited the aviary.

“Walking with a condor is an unforgettable experience,” said Dishaw upon his death. “I count myself truly the most fortunate person to have had the honor of walking alongside my friend Andy every day. It is a cherished memory that I’m glad we were able to share with so many. His legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew him, and he will be forever missed.”