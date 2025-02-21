Tooele boy shovels snow for neighborhood after surprise storm

TOOELE, Utah — The snow kept coming down in Tooele on Thursday, making for a rare snow day for the community.

A hush fell over town as the clouds set in thick and the flakes flew. But a distinct scraping sound cut through the chilly February air.

“I don’t think that snow stops us,” said Andrea Da Silva

It’s not the ideal day for those like Da Silva who long for summer.

“I was very sad to be honest, I did not know the storm was coming,” Andrea said.

But it’s music to her son Raiden’s ears.

“I like getting rid of the snow,” said Raiden, as the 10-year-old scooped up a shovel full of snow.

Andrea says Raiden’s brothers, like many kids, just want to take the day to stay inside and play video games. But he’s found a way to turn these bundles of snow into cold hard cash.

“It really means a lot to him, too, when he sees people who say hey, come do my driveway!”

Andrea made a Facebook post Thursday and then, after school, he got to knocking on doors to serve others in need in the community.

“I love seeing this with the young kids coming out and taking care of others within the community,” said Charlene Trolson, who employed Raiden for his third driveway of the day. “It’s very ambitious and promising for the future of our children.”

There’s a method to his work.

“Start stabbing the ice blocks all the way down [the driveway],” Raiden said, cutting into tamped-down parts of the snow that were harder to shovel. “When you break it up, it’s lighter to move.”

He says his goal with each driveway is, “To make them smile and earn some money.”

But his mom says these snow days are more meaningful than a payday.

“I try to have him do the majority of the work,” said Andrea. “I want him to learn right now that when you work hard and you get paid, you can feel good about that.”