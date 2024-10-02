Salt Lake City Int'l Airport flies to top of 'Best Airports' list

SALT LAKE CITY — Visitors who fly into Salt Lake City need only take a few steps to experience one of the places voted best in the entire country.

In its annual Readers' Choice Awards released Wednesday, USA Today named Salt Lake City International Airport among the Top 10 "Large Airports" in the U.S.

Coming in at No. 6 overall, SLC was commended as a "perfect jumping-off point" to explore the Beehive State.

"In addition to polished restaurants, brewpubs, and souvenir shops, the complex is currently undergoing an extensive renovation, ushering in a wealth of dazzling art installations and innovative infrastructure to make travel smoother and more enjoyable than ever," the rankings lauded.

But the airport wasn't finished dazzling as it also appeared near the top in yet another category, coming in fourth when it comes the food options at SLC.

"The airport is exemplary of SLC's vibrant culinary scene, too," USA Today wrote. "Craft beer fans can find a new favorite IPA at Wasatch Brew Pub, then swing by Bruges Belgian Bistro for a crispy cinnamon waffle before boarding."

TOP 10 LARGE U.S. AIRPORTS

