How card controls can stop credit card fraud

Scammers are constantly targeting your hard-earned money, making it crucial to not only save but also actively protect your finances.

In 2024, WalletHub reports there was $275 million in credit card fraud. These charges often happen online or far away from where you and your credit cards reside.

Thieves could get your information through a lost or stolen card, skimming device or through an establishment that has your financial data you thought was protected.

Dave Nellis with America First Credit Union says a really good way to protect your money is through programs you have control of to set limitations and alerts on credit card activity.

"Having some type of a card protection where you can turn that card on and off, or you can say only allow this card to work for certain purchases, or only allow my card to do a certain amount, or only allow my card to be used when it's within 10 feet of my phone," Nellis said. "There's lots of security protocols that are out there that are becoming more and more prevalent."

Card protection is now widely available simply by asking your bank or credit union about how to protect your finances through these types of controls.

If you ever do notice suspicious activity on your cardm you should immediately call the issuer and put a stop on the card to prevent further illegal charges.