NewsShooting of Charlie Kirk

UVU holds 'Vigil for Unity' after traumatic on-campus shooting

Jesse Bedayn/AP
People gaze down at the site where Charlie Kirk was shot, above which hangs an American flag, at Utah Valley University on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Jesse Bedayn)
OREM, Utah — Just over a week after the deadly on-campus shooting of Charlie Kirk, students and staff at Utah Valley University, as well as the general public, are coming together in what's been called a "Vigil for Unity."

Watch LIVE as UVU holds 'Vigil for Unity':

Kirk was shot on Sept. 10 while speaking in a courtyard on the UVU campus, sending thousands scurrying for safety.

"The vigil will provide a space for students, faculty, staff, and community members to come together in remembering, healing, and reaffirming shared values," the school said.

Due to the event, all university buildings, classes and office space were closed at 1 p.m.

