Eagles watching after watching the Eagles

FARMINGTON, Utah — It’s been a big day for the Eagles in the Superbowl but did you know it's also the biggest time of year for Bald Eagles in the wild in Utah?

“So this time of year, the eagles will come down from Alaska and the Pacific Northwest to escape the frigid temperatures up there.” Ashley Kijowski, Wildlife Coordinator for the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources said: “They come to Utah where it's a little more mild and they have a better chance of fishing at our reservoirs.”

This time of year, the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area becomes a haven for many different species but the one that draws a crowd is the patriotic bird.

FOX 13 News

Kijowski explained, “So they come out here to try and fish, and it's just a little bit better temperature and climate for them this time of year.”

She works at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center just a short drive or walk away from where one of the best places to spot these birds is in Northern Utah.

But Kijowski says that you can see them pretty much across the state with DWR creating this list of great spotting opportunities

NORTHERN UTAH



At the Eccles Wildlife Education Center (1157 South Waterfowl Way, Farmington). Bald eagle-related readings and crafts will also be offered at the center on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. during February.

Trees along Weber River, near Croydon and just below Echo Reservoir.

Willard Bay Reservoir, west of Willard.

Compton’s Knoll at the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area, west of Corinne. Bald eagles and other wildlife can be seen from the Compton’s Knoll viewing area on the south side of the WMA.

NORTHEASTERN UTAH



Along the Green River at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge (19001 East Wildlife Refuge Road, Randlett).

Midview Reservoir, northeast of Bridgeland.

CENTRAL UTAH



In a tree about 3.7 miles south of the Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery, along West Side Road.

South of Fountain Green along West Side Road into Wales.

along the San Pitch River in cottonwood trees with dead snags near 8250 East and 20500 North outside of Mount Pleasant.

Near Utah Lake State Park, Lincoln Beach and Lincoln Beach Road.

Deer Creek and Jordanelle reservoir inlets and outlets.

Fish Springs National Wildlife Refuge in Juab County.

SOUTHERN UTAH



Rush Lake Ranch (9600 North Minersville Highway - State Route 130).

“This time of year, people get super excited about the eagles.” She told us, commenting on all of the cars driving up and down the gravel roadway.

At first, while out there with our cameras, the trees were empty but with just a few minutes of patience, we were joined by one of the majestic birds.

FOX 13 News

But if you get lucky that same tree can look like this clip DWR sent from last year.

FOX 13 News

"People love them because they're iconic. They're really big raptors, so they're amazing hunters. Their eyesight is 4 to 6 times better than humans.” Kijowski explained adding more detail saying “When you watch them fish, you can see them dive. They can dive at speeds of up to 100 miles an hour. They make huge nests, and their wingspan can get up to 7.5 feet long.”

So after the big game, if you still need that eagle fix, how about the real thing?

Every Tuesday and Thursday at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center this month you can find awesome eagle-related activities to get your fix.