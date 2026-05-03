Salt Lake gardeners look for drought-friendly ways to plant this season

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah heads into another dry season, many local gardeners are rethinking what and how they plant this spring.

At Quality Flowers and Plants, customers spent the weekend shopping for a variety of goods including flowers, perennials, and vegetables while also trying to conserve water.

“I am shopping for perennials that are drought-tolerant,” said Salt Lake City resident Susan Walker.

Another customer, Tom Pagago, said he and his family are already adjusting their plans because of drought concerns.

“We’re just going to be really conservative on our use of water and try to get more water-conservative plants,” Pagago said.

The busy family-run nursery has served gardeners in Salt Lake City for decades. Owner Mike Goldberg says it's been 60 years here for him and this year customers are asking more questions about drought-tolerant options and how to protect plants from Utah’s unpredictable spring weather.

“Certain plants, like geraniums, once they’re acclimated, they can go down to 28 degrees,” Goldberg explained. “And if you cover it with a sheet, a regular sheet, not plastic, it can go down to 25.”

Some gardeners already dealt with recent cold snaps that damaged trees and sensitive plants across parts of northern Utah.

“We avoided the freeze, thank goodness,” Pagago said. “That’s definitely affected some of the trees around our neighborhood.”

Goldberg says one of the biggest challenges right now for his operation is not necessarily the drought itself, but the rising cost of operating a business.

“The big issue for us is the tariffs and basically inflation,” he said.

To help customers conserve water, the nursery is recommending more succulents, ornamental grasses, and drought-tolerant plants. Goldberg also says some gardeners are experimenting with water-retaining soil additives.

“There’s a crystal that turns to a gel when you mix it into your water,” Goldberg said. “If you mix that into your soil, that’ll help you get from one watering to the next.”

As for the big question many Utah gardeners ask every spring, when is it finally safe to plant? Goldberg says there’s no perfect answer.

“Mother’s Day is when half the people are starting and half are just finishing!" he said.

Experts recommend Utah residents water in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler, and consider native or drought-resistant plants to help conserve water throughout the summer.