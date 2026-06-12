Utah County latest to implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions during drought

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah County is the latest county in the state to implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions during the ongoing drought.

The new restrictions, which are now in effect, come "in response to current and forecasted dry weather and vegetation conditions," according to county officials.

Under the restriction order, the following actions are prohibited:



No open fires , except in the following cases:

In approved fire rings or grills at developed campgrounds or day-use area on public lands that have pressurized running water system; OR

In permanently constructed fire pits at private residences that have pressurized water system.

, except in the following cases: Smoking , except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.



, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation. Discharging or using any fireworks , tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.



, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets. Cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.



in areas of dry vegetation. Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approve spark arrestor

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions also went into effect on Friday for Juab, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne, Millard, and Piute counties, joining Summit and Beaver counties.

The restrictions follow numerous wildfire starts across the state over the last week, including a fire that crept close to homes just north of downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Ensign Peak blaze sparks urgent wildfire preparedness in Salt Lake community:

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Weather conditions are forecast to remain hot and dry throughout the summer, which is coming off one of the warmest winter seasons in state history.