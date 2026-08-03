As Widemouth 2 Fire grows, officials already thinking about what's next for local towns

FILLMORE, Utah — Evacuations in parts of Millard County remain in place as the Widemouth 2 Fire grew to over 68,000 acres on Monday, with Fillmore Mayor Curt Hare sharing a warning for all residents.

"Be prepared," the mayor said. "Have your important papers gathered, have your important things ready so that when you get the order you can go.

Ware also asked residents to be patient with fire crews, and to give them space as they work to contain the monstrous wildfire and its impact, the mayor said, which will likely be felt for years.

"An emergency declaration has already been submitted by the county to be able to hopefully get some state and federal resources," Ware said Monday.

Officials are already thinking about the future and flood mitigation for whenever the fire is fully contained.

"We’re aware of this and trying to prepare for it even before the fire’s out," added Ware.

Widemouth 2 Fire grows 'significantly' to 68,000 acres:

Widemouth 2 Fire grows 'significantly,' remains 0% contained

As the fire rages, Fillmore resident Tyler Elvin, who has a newborn at home, was watching at home with his wife and doing whatever they can to keep their two-week-old safe.

"Making sure she stays inside with our air purifier so the smoke doesn’t get to her," said Elvin.

Sierra Hellstrom with the Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Team explained that the fire's smoke will continue to be a threat to drivers on Interstate 15, and warned people to be cautious throughout the region as crews battle the blaze.

"This fire ten times’d in a period of about 36 hours," Hellstrom said.

Fire officials are proud of the progress crews have made with some favorable weather conditions on Monday, adding that if that progress continues, they hope to lift the evacuation orders in Kanosh and Meadow soon. However, the Fillmore evacuation will likely continue for a little longer, with the fire threatening this area to the north more.