Babylon Fire expands to over 70,000 acres, multiple closures remain in effect

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — The Babylon Fire burning in San Juan County exploded overnight, growing by over 20,000 acres and remains zero percent contained as the second largest wildfire in Utah this season.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has expanded to 70,735 acres, with further growth possible due to Red Flag weather conditions bringing strong gusts and low humidity.

Four structures have been destroyed in the fire, which sparked Friday, about 25 miles southwest of Monticello.

Firefighters are currently attempting to reduce the fire's spread on its western perimeter by utilizing natural barriers and areas of reduced vegetation. Activity is expected to increase in the Peavine and Dark Canyon drainages, according to fire officials.

Because of the winds, smoke from the fire will be pushed across the area, and "increase significantly within the Monticello area."

Due to the fire, the Needles district of Canyonlands National Park remains closed until further notice, and "all existing day-use backcountry permits, overnight backcountry permits, and campground reservations for The Needles have been canceled through July 31, 2026," the National Park Service said.

In addition, all Forest Service lands, roads and trails within the Monticello Ranger District of the Manti-La Sal National Forest are also closed.

Great Basin Team 2 will provide the latest information on the fire to the public in a community meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Utah State University Blanding Arts & Events Center.