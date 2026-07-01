'Big Tree,' a famous ponderosa pine, survives Cottonwood Fire, but officials fear it won't recover

BEAVER, Utah — The Cottonwood Fire is still burning, but Beaver County is already getting a clearer look at what the fire has left behind.

At Eagle Point Resort, the road in shows the damage before you even arrive.

A ski resort built for winter has been scorched by a summer wildfire. Resort officials said about half of the ski terrain burned. A lodge, a warming station, cabins and more than 100 condos are also gone.

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But the damage is uneven.

At a community meeting Monday, officials gave preliminary assessments.

“The number I would share with you tonight is 150 structures lost,” one official said. “But also 130 structures are still standing.”

Officials said that count could still change as damage assessments continue. Some buildings that remain standing will need inspections before anyone knows whether they can be used again.

WATCH: Trip up mountain yields despair, hope following Cottonwood Fire's devastation

Trip up mountain yields despair, hope following Cottonwood Fire's devastation

At the meeting, Beaver Mayor Matt Robinson said the fire’s impact cannot be measured by property alone.

“The strength of Beaver has never been measured by buildings or property alone,” Robinson said. “Our strength has always been found in us.”

That uncertainty also surrounds "Big Tree," a massive ponderosa pine and well-known landmark in the Fishlake National Forest.

The tree is still standing, but officials said its survival is unlikely.

“Probably 95 percent of the crown is burnt,” said District Ranger Jared Whitmer. “So, I’m not very hopeful that it’ll make it.”

Now, officials are also watching what could happen when rain moves over the burn scar.

After an intense wildfire, rain does not soak into the ground the same way. It can rush downhill, carrying ash, mud, rocks, and debris with it.

Officials said that work is especially urgent with monsoon storms in the forecast. Crews are working to clear drainage areas before the next storm arrives.

Beaver City has canceled its formal Fourth of July celebration so crews and resources can stay focused on the fire response and the flooding threat that could follow.

The cause of the Cottonwood Fire remains under investigation. As of Tuesday night, it was 5 percent contained at 93,918 acres.