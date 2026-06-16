Cabin evacuations ordered as Sawmill Fire sparks in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A handful of cabins are being evacuated in Iron County as the new Sawmill Fire continued to grow on Tuesday.

Utah fire officials said the fire is currently at 60 acres as it burns near Steamboat Mountain. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Single-engine air tankers and helicopters have been called in to drop fire retardant, and additional engines and ground crews have also been requested.

The evacuation of a half-dozen cabins and yurts within a few miles of the fire is being done out of an abundance of caution, according to authorities. Anyone with property in the area who has questions regarding evacuations is asked to call the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

Should the fire expand and threaten permanent homes, the sheriff's office said it will deploy a reverse 911 to alert residents.